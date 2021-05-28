Curve Digital signs publishing deal with Bossa Studios for I Am Fish

Share Facebook

Curve Digital has signed a new agreement with Bossa Studios, to publish the upcoming I Am Fish.

Bossa Studios, who previously developed titles such as I Am Bread and Surgeon Simulator, is set to release I Am Fish in Q3 this year initially on Xbox One and PC. Curve Digital will publish the title worldwide, and also has the rights to publish the game on all other formats.

“We are honoured that the highly respected Bossa Studios have entrusted us with publishing I Am Fish,” said Curve Digital CEO John Clark. “This is a hugely anticipated game, following the success of I Am Bread, so we are delighted to have it in our portfolio for 2021.

“In addition, this is the first time that Bossa Studios has partnered with a third party on a publishing agreement. That they have chosen Curve Digital as their partner is testament to the fantastic work that the team here have done over the past few years.

“I Am Fish has been eagerly-awaited since its announcement in 2019, so we’re very much looking forward to bringing it to fans later this year.”

“We are excited to be partnering with the talented team at Curve on the release of I am Fish,” added Marina Mello, Chief Commercial Officer at Bossa Studios. “Curve feels as passionately about the game as we do, and understand the target audience deeply given their success with Human Fall Flat. Knowing that the release of I am Fish is in Curve’s capable hands means we can dedicate the necessary attention to bringing Surgeon Sim 2 to Steam and console this summer – and hopefully have our biggest year yet.”