Custom PS5 faceplate company forced to cancel orders following legal action from Sony

Chris Wallace 19 hours ago

A company that was offering customisable faceplates for the upcoming PS5 has been forced to cancel all its orders, following legal action from Sony.

The seller had already had to rebrand from PlateStation5.com to CustomizeMyPlates.com, after a Sony complaint – and now the company has told VGC that it has been forced to cancel all orders. Although at the time of writing, the orders seem to still be available via their website.

According to the company, Sony’s lawyers have claimed that Sony’s intellectual property extends to the faceplates, and that they would end up in court if they continued to sell customised versions of them.

“Before we launched, we did our due diligence and were of the opinion, that because Sony only had pending patents on the faceplates there would be no problem,” CustomizeMyPlates told VGC via e-mail.

“But after only a day of our website being live, Sony’s lawyers asked us to change our name (at the time PlateStation5), due to trademark infringements. We thought this switch would be enough to keep everyone happy, and honestly were hoping so since we were already underway with our product development.

“But then Sony’s lawyers told us it was their opinion, Sony’s intellectual property extended to the faceplates, and that if we continued to sell and distribute them in any country, we would end up in court. This all came to light yesterday and we are now cancelling and refunding all faceplate orders worldwide… we are extremely disappointed about this but we have no other option.”

Moving forward, the company has said that it would be “wiser” on trademark and patent laws.

