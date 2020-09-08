Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Projekt Red clarifies DLC and microtransactions strategy

Share Facebook

CD Projekt Red has clarified its approach to launch and monetisation of the hotly-awaited Cyberpunk 2077. About the only game coming this year that will actually put content on a pedestal above the shiny big console launches.

CDPR has already confirmed that it wouldn’t be charging consumers anymore for the next-gen version of its game when the upgrade is released at a later date – the initial game will run on both current and new consoles, but the full-fat next-gen version won’t appear for some time yet.

In its recent earnings briefing though, Adam Kiciński, president and joint CEO of CDPR, also made clear the company’s approach to content post-release. Having initially stated that there would be no microtransactions in the game, though it will continue with its tradition of significant DLC packs (here’s the full PDF transcribe).

“You can expect more, actually. We’re not going into too many details today, but everything will be clear before release,” Kicinski said. “As we are close to the release, expect the post-release plans to be revealed fairly soon; a series of free DLCs and expansions will be described–as I said, you can expect it fairly soon and then everything will be made clear.”

Microtransactions will come to Cyberpunk, but only as part of the multiplayer segment, a whole separate release that will occur much further fown the line (with a clear division that sounds much like GTA V and GTA Online).

“Same as with our single-player games: we want gamers to be happy while spending money on our products… The same is true for microtransactions: you can expect them, of course, and [Cyberpunk 2077] is a great setting for selling things, but it won’t be aggressive; it won’t upset gamers but it’ll make them happy–that’s our goal at least.”

“Well, we’re never aggressive towards our fans… We treat them fairly and we’re friendly. So of course not–we won’t be aggressive–but you can expect great things to be bought. The goal is to design monetization in a way that makes people happy to spend money. I’m not trying to be cynical or hide something; it’s about creating a feeling of value.”