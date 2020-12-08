Cyberpunk 2077 contains images that could cause epileptic seizures, report warns

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A report from Game Informer has warned that Cyberpunk 2077, due to be released on December 10th, contains images that can trigger seizures in epileptic players.

In the report, Game Informer associate editor Liana Ruppert warned that the game featured red and white rapid blinking lights, which can act as a trigger for epileptic players such as Ruppert herself.

“During my time with Cyberpunk 2077, I suffered one major seizure and felt several moments where I was close to another one,” wrote Ruppert. “I kept going because I made that decision to, and I feel like that decision helped me sort of slap together a small little guide for players wanting to take part in this game for fear of missing out.”

Ruppert points specifically to the game’s Braindance feature, in which the player character puts on a headset that shines into their eyes with flickering red and white LEDs – something Ruppert compares to actual hardware used by medical professionals to trigger seizures.

“If not modeled off of the IRL design,” said Ruppert, “it’s a very spot-on coincidence, and because of that this is one aspect that I would personally advise you to avoid altogether. When you notice the headset come into play, look away completely or close your eyes. This is a pattern of lights designed to trigger an epileptic episode and it very much did that in my own personal playthrough.”

In addition to this, the game’s bars and nightclubs feature bright lights that Ruppert describes as immediate “danger zones” for epileptics. Also, Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand is highlighted with a blue glitch effect, which may trigger seizures.

Turning down the screen’s brightness, or using the game’s colourblind modes are set to help reduce the issue. Ruppert advises caution when playing the game, and suggests looking away and having a “gamer backup buddy” during some segments of the game, particularly during the Braindance segments.