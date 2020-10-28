Cyberpunk 2077 delayed for the third time, now releasing December 10th

Share Facebook

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed for a third time, pushing back its November 19th release date to December 10th.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

The delay was announced via Twitter by CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwiński and studio head Adam Badowski. In the announcement, Iwiński and Badowski explain that the team’s biggest challenge was testing it on so many platforms – Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series PC and Stadia, alongside having to test the game on both PS4/Pro and Xbox One/X. The pair also point to working from home due to the pandemic as slowing down development.

The pair also explained why the game was delayed, despite having passed certification earlier this month, explaining that work is still underway on the game.

“But it doesn’t mean we can stop working on it and raising the quality bar,” they said. “On the contrary, this is the time where many improvements are being made which will then be distributed via a Day 0 patch. This is the time period we undercalculated.”

The game was initially scheduled to come out in April, before being pushed back to September 17th, and then again to November 19th. Alongside its numerous delays, CD Projekt Red has come under criticism following reports that it was ordering mandatory crunch.