Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders are “visibly higher” than any Witcher title, with strong digital sales expected

Cyberpunk 2077’s pre-orders are “visibly higher” than those for any Witcher title – and CD Projekt Red expects at least 50% of early sales to be digital (via GI.biz).

This comes from CD Projeckt Red CFO Piotr Nielubowicz, who addressed investors following the release of the company’s Q3 results.

While it’s of course too early to make any specific predictions, Nielubowicz expects a higher digital share of sales for Cyberpunk 2077 than the company saw with The Witcher titles.

“[T]he expected ratio between digital and physical on our sales, as we see it on preorders digital is very strong, so definitely we are more into moving potential split digital/physical, and more on the digital side. How far we’ll go? We honestly speaking do not know, definitely farther than we had on the Witcher 3 and definitely more than 50% should come from the digital channel.

“And then the history of Witcher 3 shows the longer the game is on the markets, the more – the split shifts towards digital again. On Witcher 3, it’s vast majority. And on Witcher 2 and 1, it’s – let’s say 99% of the revenues we generate are digital. So, this is the only direction that can be expected in that near and longer term.”

While the company refused to comment on specific numbers for pre-orders, Nielubowicz revealed that they were higher than anything they had seen with The Witcher franchise.

“We are really happy about the preorder level right now is visibly higher than anything we had shipped on The Witcher and it keeps increasing at the expected pace comparing to The Witcher sales, historically.”

However, to get a hint at the figures, CD Projekt Red pointed to its Q3 deferred revenues – which saw an increase of PLN 77.7 million – as a sign of the game’s popularity.

“All the revenues we generate on Cyberpunk are not booked directly into our profit and loss account. All of them are presented in our balance sheet as deferred revenues, and we will show them upon release of the game,” said the company.