Deathloop’s co-creative director to keynote Develop:Brighton 2022

Dinga Bakaba, studio director and co-creative director of Arkane Lyon, will be the headline keynote speaker for Develop:Brighton 2022.

The fireside chat, titled ‘DEATHLOOP: Looking Inside a Design Loop’, will feature Bakaba alongside key members of the Arkane Lyon team discussing the development process of their award-winning title Deathloop. Bakaba will be joined by campaign director Dana Nightingale, assistant art director Jean-Luc Monnet, and gameplay programmer Francesco Venco.

“Dinga is an incredible talent we’re delighted to be honouring at The Develop:Star Awards,” said Tandem Events Managing Director Andy Lane. “In Arkane Lyon’s opening keynote Dinga and the team are sure to provide fascinating insights and valuable development lessons as they discuss the creation of the outstanding, multi-award winning DEATHLOOP.

“This is just the beginning too. We’re thrilled to be returning to Brighton this summer for a week full of knowledge sharing, valuable learning and networking opportunities, with a host of quality sessions offering practical takeaways aimed at inspiring developers to push the boundaries of game-making.”

On top of headlining the conference, which runs from the 12th to the 14th of July, Bakaba will also be receiving the Develop Star Award, in a ceremony taking place on the 13th. The award has been previously awarded to the likes of Team17’s Debbie Bestwick in 2021, Bethesda Games Studios’ Todd Howard in 2020, Hello Games’ Sean Murray in 2019.

“I am humbled to receive this beautiful award,” said Dinga Bakaba, Studio Director and Co-Creative Director of Arkane Lyon. “I hope it can inspire new and aspiring developers, and it certainly motivates me to continue giving my best with the incredible team at Arkane Lyon to surprise and delight players!”

The first round of Develop:Brighton 2022 speakers will be announced later this month, with talks and roundtable discussions across eight conference tracks: Design, Coding, Art, Mobile, Business, Discoverability, Audio and Roundtables.

MCV/DEVELOP readers can get a 10 per cent discount on their tickets with the code NWQPAH. Those who want an even bigger discount should hurry, as the Super Early Bird rate, which provides an additional 30 per cent off, ends on the 6th of April.