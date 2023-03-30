Debbie Bestwick steps down as Team17 CEO

Vince Pavey 17 hours ago Business News, Consoles, Development News, Highlight, Mobile, PC, People, Publishing, VR & AR

Team17’s CEO Debbie Bestwick will step down in the near future, but will remain at the company in a non-executive role.

The search for her replacement has already started, and the role is now open to both internal and external candidates. 

Bestwick will also remain on the board at Team17, meaning that her accumulated games industry knowledge and experience will still be available to the company, as it has been since she co-founded them back in 1986. 

“This has probably been the hardest decision I’ve made, but I wouldn’t have made it if I wasn’t confident in the succession plans and the leadership team’s ability to deliver the clear and focused strategy regarding our collective goals and ambitions,” said Bestwick to GI.biz.

“Ultimately, I want to spend more time with my children who have made sacrifices many times during my career and specifically to spend more time with my youngest before he goes to university.”

Tags

About Vince Pavey

Vince is a writer from the North-East of England who has worked on comics for The Beano and Doctor Who. He likes to play video games and eat good food. Sometimes he does both at the same time, but he probably shouldn’t.

Check Also

Harnessing Hooded Horse power – Tim Bender and Snow Rui on their indie publisher

By making sure no game gets left behind Hooded Horse is pulling ahead of its indie rivals. Richie Shoemaker saddles up with CEO Tim Bender and CFO Snow Rui to find out how the publisher intends to keep up the pace

© Copyright 2023, MCV. BizMedia