Debbie Bestwick steps down as Team17 CEO

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Team17’s CEO Debbie Bestwick will step down in the near future, but will remain at the company in a non-executive role.

The search for her replacement has already started, and the role is now open to both internal and external candidates.

Bestwick will also remain on the board at Team17, meaning that her accumulated games industry knowledge and experience will still be available to the company, as it has been since she co-founded them back in 1986.

“This has probably been the hardest decision I’ve made, but I wouldn’t have made it if I wasn’t confident in the succession plans and the leadership team’s ability to deliver the clear and focused strategy regarding our collective goals and ambitions,” said Bestwick to GI.biz.

“Ultimately, I want to spend more time with my children who have made sacrifices many times during my career and specifically to spend more time with my youngest before he goes to university.”