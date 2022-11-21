Desert Bus 2022 raises $1.1 million USD in 166 hour stream

Vince Pavey 1 day ago Business News, Event News

Desert Bus for Hope has broken its fundraising record from last year in a charity stream that lasted almost seven days. 

In total this year’s incarnation of the streaming event raised $1,133,895 USD (£959,944 GBP) by playing a lengthy 166 hours of the “very worst video game ever created”, Penn and Teller’s Desert Bus. As usual, the money will be donated to the gaming charity Child’s Play, who themselves give toys and games to children’s hospitals around the world.

Highlights of the event can be found on the official Desert Bus for Hope YouTube channel

If you’d like to follow Desert Bus for Hope so you can stay in the loop and know when to watch it live when it comes back in 2023, you can do that over here on Instagram.

If you’d like to donate and add to the total raised, you can still do that too, over on desertbus.org.

Tags

About Vince Pavey

Vince is a writer from the North-East of England who has worked on comics for The Beano and Doctor Who. He likes to play video games and eat good food. Sometimes he does both at the same time, but he probably shouldn’t.

Check Also

LKWD’S MD-LF CRSS: Halli Thor Bjornsson on turning things around at Lockwood

The creator of Avakin Life has been having a difficult twelve months. Richie Shoemaker spoke to CEO Halli Thor Bjornsson about it

© Copyright 2022, MCV. BizMedia