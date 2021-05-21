Destiny 2’s Cross Play beta is coming in May

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Cross Play is finally making its way to Destiny 2, with a crossplay beta planned from May 25-27.

The news comes from a Bungie blog post, in which the developer revealed that the beta will take place early next week, and will feature a unique Vanguard Strikes cross-play playlist to players on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Stadia. The Cross Play Beta will be restricted to this matchmade activity, players will be unable to form fireteams or send invites to friends. This is because the developer is “specifically targeting our matchmaking systems as we prep this feature for next Season.” Participating players will earn a unique ‘Stars Crossed’ emblem.

Bungie revealed that its current goal is for the long-awaited Cross Play to ship in the game’s 15th season, which is expected to begin on August 24th.

Cross Play was accidentally made available earlier this month thanks to a bug, which made the feature available earlier than planned.

“We’ll be doing some internal rollouts and alpha tests in Season 14 to prepare for a widespread launch this fall,” said Destiny 2 assistant game director Joe Blackburn in February. “With Crossplay, you’ll be able to play with all your friends no matter what platform you call home. And don’t worry, we won’t be matching console and PC players together in the Crucible unless PC players specifically invite their console friends to play with them in the PC Crucible pools.”