Dev Pub Quiz moves to Royal Leamington Spa

After a successful Dev Pub Quiz in London, where CCP were crowned the champions, the next event will be on April 26, 2023 at The Neighbourhood in Royal Leamington Spa.

Over 20 teams are expected to compete, with Code Wizards, Pixel Toys, Meta and new studio Maverick already signed up.

“We can’t wait to bring our community event to one of the richest clusters in the UK games industry – it’s going to be a great night with prizes and some rounds that will require some games knowledge, along with your standard trivia, from movies to history – so pick the right team if you want to get your hands on the trophy!” said Vicky Vasiliauskaite, events manager at Analog.

To book your team, visit the link here: https://www.eventbrite. co.uk/e/541226893207