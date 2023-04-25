devcom has announced its first session highlights and speakers for 2023

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The 2023 devcom Developer Conference has put a spotlight on its upcoming sessions, alongside confirming its first 41 speakers for later this year.

The conference will take place in the Koelnmesse Congress Center East from August 20, 2023 and August 22, 2023. As usual, it intends to host thousands of games industry professionals as they get together to share ideas, conduct business discussions, expand their networks and generally get to know each other.

It will also include a diverse and inclusive program of talks, where over 41 speakers with expertise across the full spectrum of game development will present their sessions over 12 stages. These talks will also be available as both a live stream and then in a video-on-demand archive after the conference.

The talks currently listed by devcom GmbH include a five person Return to Monkey Island panel, a talk by Anita Sarkeesian (Feminist Frequency) on diversity, equity and inclusion and a session by Didier Arpin (Gearbox Studios) on taking care of your reputation, and more.

More sessions, speakers and programs for devcom Developer Conference 2023 are still expected to be announced in the coming months, as we get closer to the show.

If you’d like to find out more about devcom and its speakers, you can do so over on their official website. If you’d like to purchase tickets to go to devcom, you can find those here.