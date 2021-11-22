DEVELOP/JOBS – Show your best side to potential candidates this January!

Share Facebook

DEVELOP/JOBS is returning in the next issue of MCV/DEVELOP – a special directory-style guide for selected studios and companies who are looking for new talent. It’s a great opportunity to show your company’s best side to candidates.

Each studio or company involved will be featured across a two-page spread – in print and in a digital edition sent to all our newsletter subscribers, plus as a standalone story on our website. We’ll also provide you with a standalone PDF file to use as you please.

We’ll highlight your strengths and the areas you’re keenest to recruit in. Plus we’ll feature key team members, so applicants can put names to faces well before they reach the interview stage.”We’ve recognised that MCV/Develop is a great resource for studios that are hiring and with the tough year we’ve had, it was important to us to help provide a bigger picture on the studios that are recruiting, something more than a flashy logo and a list of open vacancies,” said Alex Boucher, MCV/DEVELOP’s senior business development manager.

DEVELOP/JOBS was a tremendous success earlier this year, when it ran alongside our June issue and featured the likes of Creative Assembly, Dovetail Games, Hangar 13, Lucid Games, Sharkmob and more!

This DEVELOP/JOBS will be included in the January issue of MCV/DEVELOP, which will be with our subscribers physically and online in early January. If you are actively recruiting and would like to be featured, contact Alex at alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk before December 1st.