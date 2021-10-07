Develop:Brighton 2021 announces its final keynote: Running a 21st Century Games Studio

Share Facebook

Develop:Brighton organisers Tandem Events have revealed the final keynote taking place at this year’s event, taking place from Tuesday 26 to Thursday 28 October 2021.

The keynote will see a panel of studio heads discussing the challenges facing their studios today, how they navigated the pandemic and what the future holds.

Vlambeer founder Rami Ismail, Hi-Rez Studios’ Veronique Lallier and Silent Games’ Sally Blake will take part in the panel, hosted by Jonathan Smith, head of production and strategic director at TT Games.

In the interactive session, the panel will also discuss the new initiatives they have introduced since the pandemic, the lessons learned since the outbreak and more generally from their experience of running a games studio today.

“The pandemic brought huge challenges to people from all walks of life, and businesses had to evolve to survive,” Jonathan Smith says. “Creative and resilient, games studios have adapted in ways that will have an impact on how we work long into the future. I am excited to be joined by some of the industry’s brightest minds to discuss a topic close to all our hearts.”

This keynote joins others from Team17’s Debbie Bestwick, Insomniac Games’ Ted Price, Oddworld Inhabitants’ Lorne Lanning and Bennie Terry III and another recently announced panel about creativity in indie game development hosted by Mike Bithell.

Develop:Brighton will be returning to the Hilton Brighton Metropole from Tuesday 26 to Thursday 28 October 2021. Over 100 speakers have now been announced, across nine tracks. These include representatives from KONAMI, SEGA, Improbable, Rebellion, Splash Damage, Creative Assembly, Polystream, Atomhawk and more.

The full programme can be found here.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the first major opportunity for the industry to reconnect after more than a year apart,” says Andy Lane, Managing Director at organisers Tandem Events. “I am looking forward to reconnecting with some old faces, meeting some new ones and learning more about how these incredible developers have continued to grow and innovate over the past year.”