Develop:Brighton 2021 announces Keynote Fireside Chat with Insomniac Games founder Ted Price

Tandem Events have announced that Insomniac Games president and founder Ted Price will be joining Develop:Brighton 2021 for a keynote fireside chat.

The president of the Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart developer will answer questions about Insomniac’s approach to game development in an increasingly unpredictable world, and will share lessons learned over the studio’s decades-long history of making blockbuster titles.

Price joins his fellow keynote speakers Team17’s Debbie Bestwick MBE, and Oddworld Inhabitants’ Lorne Lanning and Bennie Terry III.



Develop:Brighton is returning as a live event to the Hilton Brighton Metropole from Tuesday 26 to Thursday 28 October 2021. Tickets are available now, available at a special Super Early Bird rate of 30% off until midnight tonight – with an additional 10% discount for MCV/DEVELOP readers available with the code KVVKUJ.

In addition to the keynote speakers, over 60 speakers have now been announced across nine tracks, covering everything from business and indie development to coding and audio design. Speakers include representatives from the likes of Ubisoft, Konami, SEGA, Improbable, Rebellion, Splash Damage, Creative Assembly, Polystream, Atomhawk and more. The full conference program is available here.

Now in its 16th year, Develop:Brighton offers nine tracks – Design, Coding, Art, Mobile, Business, Discoverability, Roundtables, Indie and Audio.

The return to the Hilton Brighton Metropole will also see the return of the event’s networking opportunities, from the formal meeting planner – Meet@Develop – to the many after hours social events including the Develop:Star Awards on the Wednesday evening.

A digital pass is also available for those unable to attend in person. More information on the events and tickets can be found at the Develop:Brighton website.