Develop:Brighton launches call for 2023 speakers

Tandem Events has announced that it will be accepting speaker submissions for Develop:Brighton 2023 until February 24, 2023.

Develop:Brighton will take place between July 11-13, 2023, and will once again invite visitors to attend high quality sessions with a vocational, practical slant that they can use to increase their skills and make better work. Topics will include an array of subjects like game design, coding, art, mobile development, business, discoverability and audio.

There will also be several opportunities for games industry networking, including at the Meet@Develop icebreaker, as well as the prestigious Develop:Star Awards on July 12, 2023.

“As well as recruiting speakers directly, we’re also looking for more game developers skilled across a multitude of disciplines, and from all backgrounds and studio sizes to submit their ideas for talks. The conference has always covered a wide variety of subjects and that will be the case once again in 2023,” said Andy Lane, Managing Director of Tandem Events.

“Last July we welcomed around 3500 developers – a record number – and we’re very excited to be bringing together the game-making community once again for a week of creative inspiration, learning and numerous networking events in the Brighton sunshine this summer.”

If you’d like to be a speaker at the event, you can submit your application over on the newly redesigned Develop:Brighton website.