Develop:Brighton to be replaced by a digital event

Tandem Events has announced Develop:Brighton Digital, an online-only event to replace this year’s Develop:Brighton, which was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online event will take place from 2-4 November 2020, and this year’s Develop:Star Awards will be also be held digitally, and will take place on Wednesday 4 November.

Meanwhile, the physical event is expected to return from 13-15 July 2021, and passes purchased for Develop:Brighton 2020 will be automatically rolled over to next year’s event.



Further details about the digital event will be shared in September.

“Safety is paramount but due to the scale of Develop:Brighton it would be impossible to safely hold a physical event that would incorporate the conference, the expo, the Develop:Star Awards, and the numerous networking and social events which take place during the week,” said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane.

“So while it feels wrong to not be returning to Brighton this year, we’re no less excited about what’s to come. Develop:Brighton Digital will be every bit as informative and entertaining as our attendees have come to expect from the event.”