Develop:Brighton to offer free creche for attendees

Develop:Brighton is rapidly approaching, and the games conference has now announced that it will provide free childcare for some of the children of those attending.

Children between the ages of 2 and 10 can be left at the free creche during the event. The Develop:Brighton creche will be run by Nipperbout, who specialise in event childcare. There will be limited places available in the creche, so spots have to be booked in advance. Priority will be given to paying conference delegates and single parents attending with their children.

Develop:Brighton will take place between July 12, 2022 and July 14, 2022. If you’d like to find out more information about opening and closing times for the creche, or you’re attending the event and would like to book a spot for your kids early, then you can find out everything you need to know at this link here.

If you’d still like to book a ticket for Develop:Brighton itself, then you can do that here.