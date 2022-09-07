devcom Developer Conference 2022 broke its attendee record at its first fully hybrid event

Share Facebook

devcom has set a new record for attendance this year, according to the event’s organisers.

Over 3,500 visitors and participants attended the event, which was up by 10% compared to the event’s previous record in 2019. Digital access to more than 120 sessions at the show was also made available through the new gamescom Biz Community social platform, alongside digital exhibitions.

Over 31,400 messages were sent through the gamescom Biz Community app during the event, between over 11,200 users. devcom was also streamed on Twitch and had around 765,000 viewers, which was over three times the amount of viewers in 2021. It is likely that the majority of these viewers were not devcom visitors, furthering the event’s reach even more.

“We are overwhelmed by the high number of participants in our first fully hybrid devcom Developer Conference. Our decision to also stream all sessions online and to offer our online participants a unique event experience was absolutely right and confirmed what we had learned over the past few years.” said Stephan Reichart, Managing Director of devcom GmbH.

“The talks & panels were well received by viewers all over the world and on site – and therefore our very special thanks go to all the wonderful people who shared their knowledge for us and with us. Kudos to the whole team for the outstanding work of the last two years, the result of which we could now see at the really great ddc2022 in Cologne this week. Now it’s time for us to take a deep breath and then we’ll continue in November with our two summits – Tech & Tool and Art & Animation – in the year-round devcom concept.”

