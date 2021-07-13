Development on Apex Legends’ cross-progression has been disrupted by recent hacks

Share Facebook

Work on bringing cross-progression to Apex Legends has been frustrated by a recent spate of hacks (via Eurogamer).

Cross-platform play was introduced to the game last year, but players are still unable to transfer their progress between platforms. When asked for an update on cross-progression, Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier explained that recent hacks in Apex Legends has been slowing down development.

Hackers recently attacked Apex Legends, in protest at the current state of Titanfall’s (another Respawn title) multiplayer. Last week hackers changed the usual playlists to read “[Titanfall 1] is being attacked so is Apex,” along with the URL “savetitanfall.com.”

“Titanfall is a beloved franchise by many, and hacker issues have been at rise. The Titanfall community has been begging Respawn to fix this issue for over three years, but to no avail. Today this game is still being sold, while being completely unplayable. It’s time we speak up.” reads the statement on the Save Titanfall website.

Far from “saving Titanfall” however, these hacks are just eating into Respawn’s development time – and it’s not the first time this has happened. The Titanfall games underwent a series of DDoS attacks back in May, a situation which disrupted work at the studio.

“Instead of delivering new value, building incredible things for players, we’ve got people tearing our hair out digging into the newest exploit, the new type of attack, some fresh way to target streamers, or high-rank lobbies, or everyone,” said director of communications Ryan K. Rigney at the time. “Weeks of work thrown away.”