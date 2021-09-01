Develop:Star Awards 2021 Shortlist Announced

Share Facebook

Tandem Events has today announced the shortlist for the Develop:Star Awards 2021. The winners will now be selected by an industry vote, open to previous delegates.

Voting opens today, and closes on September 24th. The winners will then be announced at the Develop:Star Awards ceremony on the evening of Wednesday 27 October, during Develop:Brighton 2021.

The shortlists were decided across 17 categories, judged by a panel of industry experts and developers, who reviewed a record number of submissions.

Housemarque’s PlayStation 5 exclusive title Returnal is the most nominated game with six nominations, followed by The Chinese Room and Sumo Digital’s Little Orpheus with five nominations.

Seven finalists will compete for the Best Studio award: Creative Assembly, FuturLab, Housemarque, Mediatonic, nDreams, Sumo Digital and ustwo games.

Those who have attended Develop:Brighton since and including the 2017 conference, as well as anyone who registered for this year’s conference, will be invited to vote. Attendees will be contacted directly with further instructions.

“This incredible collection of games, teams and individuals shows the best the games industry has to offer, and we’re excited to offer the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the hard work of so many over the past year, “said Andy Lane, managing director of Tandem Events.

“I’d like to shout out the new Tomorrow’s Star category in particular, recognising some of the incredible future talent emerging in the industry. Good luck to all our nominees, we’re looking forward to seeing you at the ceremony on 27 October.”

Table bookings and individual tickets for the awards are available to purchase now with an Early Bird discount of up to £400 until 15 September. Further details and links to purchase tickets can be found at: https://www.developconference.com/whats-on/develop-star-awards

Additionally, MCV/DEVELOP readers can get 10% off with the code KVVKUJ.

All tickets include a three-course dinner and invite to the drinks reception and after party.



The nominees for the Develop:Star Awards 2021 are:

Best Visual Art

Before I Forget – 3-Fold Games

Little Orpheus – The Chinese Room, Sumo Digital

Mundaun – Hidden Fields, MWM Interactive

Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment

South of the Circle – State of Play

The Last Campfire – Hello Games

Best Narrative

Little Orpheus – The Chinese Room, Sumo Digital

Orwell’s Animal Farm – Nerial, The Dairymen

Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Röki – Polygon Treehouse, United Label

South of the Circle – State of Play

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco

Best Game Design

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic, Epic Games

Lost Words: Beyond the Page – Sketchbook Games, Modus Games

Magic: The Gathering Arena (Mobile) – Wizards of the Coast

Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – Sumo Sheffield, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Weaving Tides – Follow the Feathers, Crytivo

Best Audio

A Total War Saga: Troy – Creative Assembly, SEGA

DIRT 5 – Codemasters

Little Orpheus – The Chinese Room, Sumo Digital

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – Sumo Sheffield, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Best Original IP

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure- ustwo games

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic, Epic Games

Little Orpheus – The Chinese Room, Sumo Digital

PowerWash Simulator – Futurlab, Square Enix

Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Rogue Company – First Watch, Hi-Rez Studios

Best Innovation

Before I Forget – 3-Fold Games

Hardspace: Shipbreaker – Blackbird Interactive, Focus Home Interactive

Lost Words: Beyond the Page – Sketchbook Games, Modus Games

South of the Circle – State of Play

The Oeuvre – 89o

Watch Dogs: Legion – Ubisoft

Diversity Star

Anisa Sanusi – Limit Break

Cinzia Musio – Splash Damage

Dan Bernado – Playtra

Rebecca Sampson – Hangar 13

Robin Gray – Gayming Mag

Tentacle Zone Incubator – Payload Studios

Best QA & Localisation

Keywords Studios

Localsoft

Player Research

PTW

Testronic

Universally Speaking

Best Creative Provider

Atomhawk

Keywords Studios

Liquid Crimson

Pitstop Productions

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

SIDE UK

Best Technology Provider

GameMaker Studio 2

Genba Digital

Keywords Studio

Unity

Unreal Engine

Utopia Analytics

Tomorrow’s Star

Dominic Shaw – Ukie

Joshua Brown – Futurlab

Julia Kenny – SEGA

Julian Mair-MacFarlane – Mediatonic

Melissa Chaplin – Robot Teddy

Reema Ishaque – Splash Damage

Recruitment Star

Aardvark Swift

Amiqus Recruitment

Datascope Recruitment

OPMjobs

Skillsearch Limited

Sumo Group

Publishing Star

Curve Digital

Kwalee

No More Robots

Team17

Wales Interactive

Wired Productions

Best Mobile Game

A Monster’s Expedition – Draknek & Friends

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure – ustwo games

Little Orpheus – The Chinese Room. Sumo Digital

Magic: The Gathering Arena (Mobile) – Wizards of the Coast

Orwell’s Animal Farm – Nerial, The Dairymen

South of the Circle – State of Play

Game of the Year

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Mediatonic, Epic Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Insomniac Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Returnal – Housemarque, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – Sumo Sheffield, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – Supermassive Games, Bandai Namco

The Last Campfire – Hello Games

Best Micro Studio

Denki

Hidden Fields

inkle

Perchang

Polygon Treehouse

Best Studio

Creative Assembly

FuturLab

Housemarque

Mediatonic

nDreams

Sumo Digital

ustwo games