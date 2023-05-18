The Develop:Star Awards 2023 has announced its finalists, and voting is now open

Tandem Events has announced its finalists for the Develop:Star Awards 2023.

A winner for each of the 20 award categories will be selected in an industry vote which is now open, and will close two weeks from now on May 31, 2023. Those that have previously attended the Develop:Brighton conference in the past are also now able to register to vote for their picks and have already been contacted via. email to let them know they can sign up to do just that.

The overall winners will be announced at the Develop:Star Awards, which is a ticketed event that will be held on July 12 during the Develop:Brighton 2023 conference.

That is except for this year’s Develop Star Award, which celebrates those that have exceptional achievements and contributions to video games, and has once again been decided in advance by an expert panel of judges. This year the Develop Star Award will be going to developer Guerrilla Games, which means that it will be awarded to a company as a whole, rather than an individual developer, for the first time ever.

“This year’s finalists show the incredible breadth and depth of what the game dev industry can achieve, and we can’t wait to celebrate with the community when we announce the winners in July,” said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane.

“In addition, we’re thrilled to be debuting our new Sustainability Star award and see who will be the first ever winner.”

This year’s Develop:Star Awards 2023 shortlist of finalists is as follows:

Best Studio

Codemasters

Creative Assembly

FuturLab

INTERIOR/NIGHT

Roll7

Santa Monica Studio

Sumo Digital

ustwo games

Best Small Studio

Awaceb

Black Salt Games

Max Inferno

Nosebleed Interactive

Purple Yonder

Wales Interactive

Best Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

IMMORTALITY

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

PowerWash Simulator

Rollerdrome

Tchia

Vampire Survivors

Publishing Star

Curve Games

Kepler Interactive

Kwalee

nDreams

No More Robots

Playstack

Private Division

Team17 Digital

Best Mobile Game

Desta: The Memories Between

Farmside

Hunt & Seek

Magic Spellslingers

MARVEL Snap

Mighty DOOM

Best Game Design

DREDGE

God of War Ragnarök

Hi-Fi RUSH

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Rollerdrome

Vampire Survivors

Best Original IP

A Little to the Left

As Dusk Falls

Desta: The Memories Between

Hi-Fi RUSH

Rollerdrome

Tchia

Best Narrative

As Dusk Falls

Desta: The Memories Between

Gerda: A Flame in Winter

God of War Ragnarök

IMMORTALITY

The Quarry

Best Visual Art

DREDGE

God of War Ragnarök

Hi-Fi RUSH

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Rollerdrome

Scorn

Best Audio

A Plague Tale: Requiem

DREDGE

God of War Ragnarök

Hi-Fi RUSH

IMMORTALITY

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Rollerdrome

Best QA & Localisation

Keywords Studios

LocalizeDirect

Player Research

PTW

Testronic

Universally Speaking

Best Technical Innovation

Eternal Threads

God of War Ragnarök

Gotham Knights

Horizon Call of the Mountain

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Quarry

Best Technology Provider

GameMaker

PopcornFX

Speech Graphics

Unity

Unreal Engine

Best Creative Provider

Airship Interactive

Atomhawk

d3t

SIDE

Soundcuts

Studio Gobo

Warp Digital

Diversity Star

Brandon Cole – Into Games

Cari Watterton – Rebellion

Dom Shaw – Ukie

Kirsty Kirby – Lab42 Games

Ladell Smith – Auroch Digital

Marie-Claire Isaaman – Women in Games

Tamsin O’Luanaigh – nDreams

Zakia Abdullah – Pixelynx

Sustainability Star

Green17

Hutch Games

Imagine Earth

PlanetPlay

Sports Interactive

Sumo Group

Ubisoft

ustwo games

Recruitment Star

Aardvark Swift Recruitment

Amiqus

Datascope Recruitment

Games Jobs Direct

One Player Mission – OPM

Skillsearch Limited

Talent Development Star

Andy Driver – XR Games

Anita McIntyre – Airship Interactive

Double Eleven

Fiona Turner – Dovetail Games

nDreams Academy

Payload Studios

Splash Damage

Sumo Group

Marketing Star

Ben Symons – Dovetail Games

Caitlin Stratford – Bithell Games

Plan of Attack

Claire Sharkey – Creative Assembly/Freelance

Courtney O’Connor – Supermassive Games

Etch Play

nDreams

YRS TRULY

Tomorrow’s Star

Chloe Sinclair – Firesprite

Flo Burchill – Snap Finger Click

Hannah Corcoran – Auroch Digital

Harry Foster – 10:10 Games

Holly O’Neill – Media Molecule

Natalie Dodd – Dovetail Games

Sara Veal – Uplift Games

Shaye Poulton Richards – INTERIOR/NIGHT

The Develop Star Award

Guerrilla Games

If you’d like to purchase tickets to go to the Develop:Star Awards 2023, you can do that over here.

We’d suggest that you book your tickets soon if you are intending to go, as there’s an Early Bird discount on offer which can save you up to £400 on tickets until June 8, 2023. It’s worth noting that every ticket on sale for the awards show also includes a three-course dinner, and an invite to the drinks reception and after party.

If you’d like to find out more about the Develop:Star Awards 2023, you can do that over on the official Develop:Star Awards website.