Devolver Digital has appointed new Fall Guys licensors for Italy and LATAM

Devolver Digital has announced that Maurizio Distefano Licensing and Tycoon Enterprises will now be the Fall Guys merchandise licensing agents in Italy and LATAM.

Fall Guys is a free-to-play multiplayer obstacle course royale game developed by Mediatonic and published by Epic Games, which is available on both PC and consoles. Tycoon Enterprises will represent the brand across Latin America, while Maurizio Distefano Licensing will do the same in Italy.

The deal will open up the Fall Guys brand’s consumer products to another 27 countries: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guinea, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Italy, Martinique, Mexica, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Both companies’ Fall Guys consumer products will cater to people who are six years old or more. Fall Guys has already been the subject of several licensing collaborations with that target demographic, having teamed up with companies like Bandai, Spirit, EXG, Character World, Pyramid, Bioworld and WOW Stuff in other regions.

“We couldn’t be happier to represent Devolver Digital interests in our region. We are cognizant of growing interest from retailers in this large consumer segment and of the ever-increasing affinity for this game genre the world over. We are certain that Fall Guys’ fun, mixed audience, game experience will lead to amazing merchandise programs in our region,” said Elias Fasja, president of Tycoon Enterprises.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our licensees an opportunity with the globally popular video game Fall Guys. I am confident that the colourful and fun digital world of this game will inspire irresistible products that will sell-out in no time.” added Maurizio Distefano, president of Maurizio Distefano Licensing.

“Gaming is the fastest growing category in the entertainment market and Fall Guys is an incredibly exciting, multi-demographic, multi-generational property,” said Fée Heyer, head of global licensing at Devolver.

“I’m looking forward to working with Tycoon and Maurizio Distefano Licensing to develop the brand across LATAM and in Italy and provide Fall Guys’ younger fans and seasoned gamers with products they’ll love!”