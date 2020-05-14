Digital Dragons brings 25 demos to Steam in Indie Celebration

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Digital Dragons, the Polish annual game conference, has launched a three day celebration of indie games. Digital Dragons’ Steam Indie Celebration begins today with three days of playable game demos, livestreams and developer interviews from 13-15 May, and can be found on Steam.

The celebration includes livestreams and game demos for 50 of 2020’s biggest indie titles selected by Digital Dragons and jury members Robert Purchese (Eurogamer), Brett Makedonski (Destructoid), Karol Zajączkowski (11bit studios), Jakub Rokosz (Fool’s Theory) and Jakub Wójcik (Indie Games Polska).

The showcase is an attempt to bring a spotlight on indie games that usually would have made their debut at game shows such as E3 and Gamescom, which have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The full livestream schedule can be found here and features games such as Those Who Remain, Dreadlands and Eldest Souls, and will feature streams in Polish, English and Russian.

The May indie celebration on Steam is in addition to its own regular Indie Showcase at the rescheduled Digital Dragons 2020 conference in Kraków on 14-15 September.

Playable game demos available during the Celebration include: