Diva has announced a new fully integrated media division

Diva has announced its new media division, which will allow the creative agency to offer fully integrated media services for its clients’ campaigns.

The media division at Diva will be led by Louise Gaynor, who will be Diva’s executive director of media, leaving behind her role as COO of the Target Media and Communications Group.

In total Gaynor has over 25 years of experience of working within the games and entertainment sector, and brings with her a wealth of expertise and media, planning and purchasing insight that will help Diva to deliver on its most complex campaigns around the world.

“Lou’s appointment to the Executive leadership team at Diva sits as the heart of our plans to become the only fully integrated creative agency within the games industry worldwide. Lou joins us at a time of rapid change at the intersections of creative, media and technology, as well as in the way consumers seek out, consume and engage with entertainment IP,” said Suzy Barnes, Diva’s founder and CEO.

“Games has always been a fast moving industry, and having led a successful games and entertainment specialist media business for many years, Lou understands better than anyone how agile and adaptive a business needs to be to service our ever evolving sector.”

“Having media work hand-in-hand with strategy and creative, identifying useful indicators, adapting strategy and deploying creative accordingly means we can manage these cycles at the speed required for live campaigns. Diva is already set up for adaptive, at scale campaigns and their deployment, so adding media makes perfect sense,” added Gaynor, in an accompanying statement.

“In doing so, Diva becomes a genuine leader in the entertainment sector. No company can match this complete offering of marketing services, nor the specialist team at Diva – who have built up expertise and understanding of the video games market over many years. They all eat and drink videogames for breakfast! I’m excited to be part of a team who can service every part of a game’s campaign – from inception to launch, from comms to strategy, and from asset delivery and management to multiple territories. This is a very powerful offering.”