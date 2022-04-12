Diva is your photo booth sponsor for the MCV/DEVELOP awards 2022!

Share Facebook

We are very pleased to announce that Diva is supporting this year’s MCV/DEVELOP Awards, which take place on April 28th at The Brewery in London. More specifically, Diva is sponsoring our photo booth, who we hope you’ll keep in mind when posing for snaps on what promises to be a memorable night for those in attendance.

“The MCV/DEVELOP Awards have long provided people in the industry with an opportunity to come together and celebrate one another,” said Diva’s CEO Suzy Barnes. “It’s an important event – highlighting the creativity and success of our peers and colleagues – shining a light on the wealth of talent within our sector – something we can all unite behind and feel proud of, year after year.

“But we’ve all had a challenging couple of years, and it was impossible to hold the event during the early days of the pandemic. We felt it was important to support this year’s awards as a way of bringing the community back together for a much needed in-person celebration.”

Diva is of course one of the UK’s most celebrated creative agencies, having worked with the likes of Sony (Playstation 5 launch), Square Enix (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Bandai Namco (Little Nightmares 2), and numerous other publishers besides. With that in mind, it’s easy to figure out what the Diva team is looking forward to on the night of the awards.

“Seeing old faces and making new memories!” says Barnes. “We’re sponsoring the photobooth to give everyone the opportunity to mark the moment of seeing one another for what could be the first time in a long while.

“For the last couple of years people simply haven’t been able to do that – to make memories together – especially with work colleagues. We can’t wait for Diva’s photobooth to give people the chance to get together and capture some precious new memories – or just to make people laugh.

Finally, any hopes or predictions (after all, Diva is up for an award)?

“Our main prediction is that, no matter who wins, everyone will celebrate. With so much talent in our industry; everyone’s a winner, no matter who takes home the prize!“