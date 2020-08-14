Doctor Who card battler announced – BBC partners with Reality Gaming Group on blockchain-based title

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Doctor Who has always had a handle on the latest technology, and is a champion for fairness as well, so we imagined he’d be somewhat pleased to discover the timelords at the BBC have signed a deal to create a blockchain-driven, digital collectible card game.

UK company Reality Gaming Group, which is also responsible for AR mobile combat title Reality Clash, will develop and publish the game, titled Doctor Who: Worlds Apart.

Players will be able to buy and trade cards which will represent “Doctors, companions, allies and enemies from across Doctor Who’s expansive history.” Each card will use RGG’s Digital Asset Trading (DAT) platform to secure every card on the blockchain, allowing for secure ownership and trading between players.

“The cards used in Doctor Who: Worlds Apart are both functional and collectible, so fans can actually own a piece of the game while they play.”

Cards will vary in rarity and special edition card packs will be made available for limited periods. Card will first go on sale in October, although the game itself will not be available (on PC) until 2021 and mobile versions will follow.

Tony Pearce, Co-Founder of Reality Gaming Group, said: “We are tremendously excited to be working with BBC Studios to bring Doctor Who’s huge global community an exciting new digital experience based on a pastime we all know and love – trading cards. The cards used in Doctor Who: Worlds Apart are both functional and collectible, so fans can actually own a piece of the game while they play.”

John Kavanagh, Licensing Manager, Gaming and Interactive, BBC Studios, said: “This is what BBC Studios does so well, exploring new technologies and bringing our most iconic brand to an area of the gaming industry which we’re sure will engage and thrill fans.”

While the ability to truly own and trade cards freely is a welcome one, as with any collectible game based on random card packs, the title will need to ensure it carefully navigates both the ongoing pay-to-win and loot box controversies, providing good value for players.