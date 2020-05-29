DONTNOD Entertainment opens new studio in Montréal, Canada

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Life is Strange developer DONTNOD Entertainment have announced the opening of a new studio in Montréal, Canada. This international expansion allows the studio to be closer to its North American player community, which represents DONTNOD’s main audience.

“We are delighted to share our plans of expansion with the opening of this new office in Montréal, completing the talented team working out of Paris” said Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DONTNOD.

“Our goal is to create video games as close as possible to our community’s expectations. With this new international team, we will be able to envision even more ambitious titles and keep writing wonderful stories for our players.”

DONTNOD is responsible for games such as the Life is Strange series, Vampyr and Remember Me, and currently has 250 employees in France.

The establishment of this new location will be supported by a brand new project, details of which are yet to be revealed. The studio will be hiring from Montréal’s renowned talent pool to fill the ranks of its new studio.

DONTNOD is currently working with Xbox Game Studios on Tell Me Why – a narrative adventure game that features a transgender protagonist. We spoke to Xbox Game Studios’ Matt Booty on their philosophy when working with studios such as DONTNOD.