Dot Dot Fire hosts Money Wise Challenge for school kids in London

Educational game developer Dot Dot Fire hosted a Money Wise Challenge gaming competition at London Stadium last month, with the objective of offering financial literacy skills to over 300 students through interactive learning.

It was the second Money Wise Challenge of the year, following a previous successful outing back in March. The November event was held in collaboration with Newham Council, with co-organising support from TELCO Citizens UK and Money A+E. Several notable figures around from London showed their support for the developer and its goals, including Rokhsana Fiaz OBE, Mayor of Newham and Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney and more.

More than 80 teachers from over 40 schools attended the event, and were pleased with its overall outcomes.

“The Money Wise Challenge is the only competition that really tests financial knowledge. I think my students benefit from the challenge because it increases their financial literacy and numeracy, which is what they really need to become productive and active citizens.” said Mohammed Mangerah, Maths Subject Lead at Plashet School.

Dot Dot Fire also offers a free-of-charge financial literacy curriculum that can be taught in schools, with the goal of fostering such literacy in every young person in the United Kingdom.

If you’d like to learn more about the company and its educational goals, you can do so here.