Dota 2 is receiving a Netflix anime adaptation

Valve’s enormously popular Dota 2 is coming to Netflix as an anime series, the streaming platform has announced.

The eight episode series is titled DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, and will launch on Netflix on March 25th globally. The story centres around “Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world.”

“Fans will love how we’ve imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters,” said showrunner and executive producer Ashley Edward Miller. “The cinematic animation, acting and music are simply next level and I’m grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions.”

The series showrunner and executive producer is Ashley Edward Miller (of X-Men: First Class, Thor and Black Sails fame). Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra and Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender) is handling the show’s animation, while Ryu Ki Hyun serves as Co-Executive Producer.

Dota is just the latest in a growing list of video game franchises to receive a Netflix adaptation. A Sonic the Hedgehog 3D animated series is coming to the platform in 2022, a Tomb Raider series is in the works, as well as an Assassin’s Creed series and a Beyond Good and Evil film.