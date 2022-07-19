DreamsCon returns next week

Media Molecule’s annual digital convention is set to return on July 26, 2022. As usual, the studio has curated a collection of the very best user-made experiences that the community has to offer for the PS4 title Dreams, and has linked them together in an online convention venue where players can walk around and explore unique booths.

There will be over 200 unique entries at the DreamsCon ‘22 indie game event, which can be accessed by anyone that owns a copy of the user generated content driven game on a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 at no additional cost. If you’re not lucky enough to own Dreams, you’ll also be able to watch the event live over on Twitch at Media Molecule’s official channel from 5PM BST.

You can watch the official trailer for the gaming event below:

 

