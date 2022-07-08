E3 to return in 2023 with help from ReedPop

Share Facebook

E3 will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center with a new format that will debut in the second week of June next year.

The convention, which has been a no show since 2019 due to COVID-19, will now be managed by ReedPop, who are notable for running conventions like PAX, EGX, MCM and New York Comic Con, as well as for being the owners of VG247 and Eurogamer. They will work in partnership with the ESA, who have been in charge of the trade show since 1995.

In a press release accompanying the announcement, ReedPop Global VP of Gaming Kyle Marsden-Kish said “For years, we’ve listened, heard, and studied the global gaming community’s feedback. E3 2023 will be recognisably epic – a return to form that honours what’s always worked – while reshaping what didn’t and setting a new benchmark for video game expos in 2023 and beyond.”

No exhibitors have been announced for the show yet.

It has also yet to be seen whether the show will collaborate with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, the independent showcase of upcoming video games that has picked up the mantle for making sure fans know where and when to see developers’ new announcements in recent years.