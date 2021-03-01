E3 2021’s physical event is reportedly cancelled

Share Facebook

E3’s physical event has once again been cancelled, according to Los Angeles city documents spotted by VGC.

In a report published by the Board of Los Angeles Convention and Tourism Development Commission, E3 2021 is listed as a “cancelled event.”

According to the document, the ESA are working with the Convention board on broadcast options, at both the Los Angeles Convention Center and the nearby LA Live complex.

In a statement issued to VGC, the ESA stated that they would provide further details about their 2021 plans soon, and that it was having “great conversations” with unnamed developers and publishers.

“We can confirm that we are transforming the E3 experience for 2021 and will soon share exact details on how we’re bringing the global video game community together,” said an ESA spokesperson. “We are having great conversations with publishers, developers and companies across the board, and we look forward to sharing details about their involvement soon.”

This would mark the second year running that the Los Angeles event has been cancelled, after E3 2020 was cancelled during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the ESA is reportedly planning a digital E3 event this summer – again reported by VGC.

The digital event seems to be planned for June 15-17, featuring three days of live-streamed coverage. The ESA’s proposals for the digital event include keynote sessions, an awards show, a preview night and other smaller streams from the likes of publishers, influencers and media partners.

E3 is just the latest event to rethink its 2021 plans. Last week GDC announced its plans to again go all-digital, abandoning its initial hopes to have a “hybrid” event.