E4 is considering rebooting the Gamesmaster TV show

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

4Studio and E4 are “exploring rebooting the cultural phenomenon GamesMaster,” and are seeking a Brand Partner on the project (via VGC).

If the project is confirmed, it will be launched as a ” social first show,” followed by an E4 TX and All 4 box set.

The original GamesMaster TV show ran from 1992 to 1998, with Dominik Diamond and Sir Patrick Moore hosting a show featuring game reviews, as well as challenges to win a GamesMaster Golden Joystick trophy.

The new show is planned to be celebrity-focused, with five famous faces embarking on a “gaming odyssey” to take home the Golden Joystick.

“They’ll undergo challenges, races and fights in virtual battle across all genres of gaming under the watchful eye of the all-knowing GamesMaster” reads the announcement.

The tournament will take place over three episodes, with a celebrity being eliminated each week before the final showdown. The competition will take place across classic titles as well as new releases.

“We’ll also be serving tonnes of extra gaming-themed content to our audiences to keep them coming back for more.”

The project is currently seeking a Brand Partner for product placement and sponsorship.

Future Publishing, the owner of the GamesMaster brand and publisher of the now closed magazine of the same name, was last exploring the possibility of relaunching the TV show back in 2010.