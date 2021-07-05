EA denies in-game advertising rumours

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

EA has denied rumours that it is planning to introduce “TV-style” advertisements into its games.

The rumours had initially surfaced following EA’s partnership with advertising platform PlayerWON, from Simulmedia. Since PlayerWON is designed to showcase video advertisements inside PC and console games, people began to speculate that this meant EA was about to introduce advertisements into its games – a particularly controversial idea, especially for full-priced titles.

EA has set these rumours to rest, with a spokesperson issuing a statement flat-out denying that it has any such plans.

“Following incorrect reports suggesting that we are looking to introduce ‘TV-style’ commercials into our games, we wanted to clarify that in-game advertising for console games is not something we’re currently looking at, or have signed any agreements to implement. Creating the best possible player experience remains our priority focus.”

Simulmedia also partnered with Hi-Rez Studios, and has run a pilot advertising scheme within the free to play title Smite. The game’s advertisements works similarly to those seen in mobile titles, where players are encouraged to watch a 15-30 second video in exchange for in-game rewards.

The pilot scheme found that these rewards are crucial, as 22% of players were “much more” likely to play a game with in-game ads if they received rewards for doing so, with 11% more likely to spend money on the game.

Simulmedia has plans to run in-game ads in 12 more games by the end of the year – Though seemingly not in any EA titles.