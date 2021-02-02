EA extends UEFA license, with multiple FIFA mobile games in the works

Share Facebook

Electronic Arts has announced a multiyear UEFA license extension, maintaining its exclusivity deal for the FIFA franchise. The agreement gives FIFA the exclusive rights to the Champions League, the Europa League and Super Cup.

The publisher also announced that the franchise will be launching on Stadia for the first time on March 17th, with the release of FIFA 21 on the platform. An interestingly timed announcement, given that Google has recently changed direction with Stadia, announcing that it was closing its internal development studios.

EA also announced additional FIFA projects, including the development of multiple mobile titles – six titles are currently in the works, ranging from authentic simulation to unique arcade formats.

Additionally, EA announced the expansion of PC free-to-play title FIFA Online 4 to 15 extra markets. The game will be available for the first time in Russia, Poland, Turkey, and more.

“Our vision is to create the most authentic, social and connected football experience by bringing our games to more devices, more countries and more fans around the world,” said DJ Jackson, VP, EA SPORTS Brand. “EA SPORTS continues to rapidly transform how fans consume sport, evolving football from a passive and scheduled experience to an interactive one, accessible at any time. This is the world’s game, and EA SPORTS is doing everything we can to further connect players, athletes, clubs and leagues and grow the love of football, globally.”