EA Play to join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Microsoft has announced that EA’s video game membership service EA Play will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this year, at no additional cost.

Thew news comes via a blog post from Sarah Bond, CVP, gaming partnerships & ecosystem at Microsoft, which explains that an EA Play membership will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and Windows 10 PCs, starting this holiday.

“Today, we’re excited to announce the next step in this journey,” said Bond. “We are teaming up with Electronic Arts to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members with an EA Play membership at no additional cost starting this holiday.”

Formerly known as EA Access and Origin Access, EA Provides over 60 PC and console titles published by EA, including titles such as FIFA 20, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, as well as popular franchises such as Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate and The Sims. The service also features in-game challenges and rewards, member-only content, discounts for DLC and access to game trials for up to 10 hours.

Additionally, Bond reveals that “some of the best” EA Play games will be available to play on Android devices via Xbox’s cloud gaming service Project xCloud – which was also recently added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no extra cost.

The addition of EA Play, alongside Project xCloud, makes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate an increasingly good deal for consumers – and it has proven to be predictably popular, with the service recently passing 10 million subscribers.