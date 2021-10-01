EA reshuffles senior team and starts search for new CFO

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Last night EA announced a reshuffle in its senior leadership team. With CEO Andrew Wilson announcing two promotions and an upcoming departure.

First up is the promotion of Laura Miele from chief studios officer to COO. The fifteen year veteran of the company, who has held multiple senior roles across marketing and publishing, becomes EA’s number two, which reinforces her position as one of the most prominent women in the games industry.

Miele told us back in 2017 that “Player happiness, not revenue, is our number one metric of success.”

“A critical role with elevated responsibilities to manage company-wide operations, including leadership of our strategic planning framework and ensuring we are all executing and accountable to it every day. There is no one that has deeper trust and respect across our company than Laura to lead this for us,” said Wilson.

Alongside that Chris Bruzzo moves from CMO to Chief Experience Officer, where he will “lead our efforts to build social ecosystems that forge stronger connections and create amazing player experiences in and around our games.” Something that he’s already been heavily involved with, speaking with us on the launch of EA’s Positive Play Charter.

Wilson also announced that EA’s CFO Blake Jorgensen will step down next summer, with an internal and external search beginning now for this replacement. Wilson commented: “Blake has been an incredible partner, advisor, and dear friend. His expertise and the team he has built have been instrumental to our growth and financial achievements, and his leadership has set us on the successful path we are on today.”

Elsewhere the leadership team remains. Mala Singh as Chief People Officer, “driving how we build and support our incredible teams.” Ken Moss as Chief Technology Officer “to power our growth with continued focus on our technology platform and services.” Jake Schatz as Chief Legal Officer, “guiding our evolution as a company through a shifting legal and public policy landscape.”