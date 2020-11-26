EG7 to acquire two Canadian studios – Mechwarrior dev Piranha Games & My Singing Monsters dev Big Blue Bubble

Share Facebook

EG7 (Enad Global 7) has announced its intention to acquire two Canadian studios. Vancouver-based Piranha Games, most recently responsible for both Mechwarrior Online and Mechwarrior 5. As well as picking up Ontario-based Big Blue Bubble, which has seen success with My Singing Monsters.

Looking at the Piranha deal , EG7 has paid CAN $31.4m (£18.1m) in cash and shares for the developer. Piranha has been running since 1999 as a privately-held company and in that time has worked on ports and content for numerous major franchises.

The studio today continues to develop the successful live Mechwarrior Online title, while it released MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries exclusively onto Epic GAmes Store late last year, where it has sold well. The company also just announced that Mechwarrior 5 would be coming to Xbox consoles early next year.

EG7 also acquired Big Blue Bubble for CAN $16m (£9m) in cash and shares initially. The company is best known for My Singing Monsters, which has over 10m downloads on Google Play alone, and a 4.5 star review rating. Recently is also turned its hand to console games, with Foregone, a 2D action platformer for console and Epic Games Store.

The moves further enlarge the EG7 group, which now consists of Toadman Studios, Petrol Advertising, Sold Out, Antimatter, and the new studios. For an overview of the growing group we recommend you read our interview with Sold Out from earlier this year.