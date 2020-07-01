EGX

EGX 2020 is cancelled, with a digital show to replace it

Chris Wallace 1 hour ago

EGX’s planned physical event, due to take place at London Excel from September 17th – 20th, has been cancelled. In its place, EGX will be hosting a free digital event from the 12th – 20th September.

The announcement comes via the EGX website, stating: “We love our flagship event, and this wasn’t a decision that was taken lightly. Given the current climate, we just wouldn’t have been able to put on the awesome show our fans expect from us.

“Thank you to our fans for your support and for bearing with us during this challenging time, and to everyone who had worked really hard to try and make EGX 2020 happen. We’re sorry we won’t be able to see you in person at our show like we had hoped, but we are already planning for the epic return on EGX in 2021.”

EGX Digital, a nine-day event taking place from the 12th – 20th September, will feature many of the events planned for EGX 2020. Including “landmark sessions with developers, panels, playable games; Let’s Play content with some of the biggest names in gaming; competitive gaming; hundreds of indie titles, Meets and Greets and much more.”

Customers with Rezzed tickets that had been transferred over to EGX 2020 after Rezzed’s cancellation will receive a full refund within the next few weeks.

 

