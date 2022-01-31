EGX Birmingham delayed until 2023

Share Facebook

EGX Birmingham has been delayed until 2023, due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

EGX Birmingham, which was launched to replace the indie-focused EGX Rezzed, was due to take place from March 3rd-5th this year at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

The event’s organisers, ReedPop, announced the delay in an official statement on their website.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the postponement of EGX Birmingham 2022. Given the current climate and the knock-on effects of Omicron, many of our partners and brands are not yet ready to return to live events. At the end of the day, we felt that we wouldn’t have been able to put on the awesome show you expect from us without them.

“Thank you for your support during this challenging time, and to everyone who had worked so hard to try and make EGX Birmingham 2022 happen. While we are sorry we won’t be able to see you in March, we’re excited for EGX London and have more details on the great things coming soon.”

Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund in the next few weeks, and ReedPOP intends to go ahead with EGX London later this year.