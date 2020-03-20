EGX Rezzed rescheduled for July 2020 

Share Facebook

EGX Rezzed 2020 has been rescheduled for July 2nd-4th July, 2020.

Taking the show back to Tobacco Dock, London, Gamer Network and parent company ReedPop say tickets already purchased for the originally scheduled event remain valid, and those unable to make the new dates can request a refund or transfer their ticket for EGX 2020 tickets, the dates of which are due to be announced next week.

Indie expo EGX Rezzed was postponed until later this year last week. Originally scheduled for March 26-28th, 2020, organisers ReedPop – the parent company of Gamer Network – pushed back until the summer in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Having monitored the situation around COVID-19 constantly over these last few weeks and following many hours of conversation internally and with our partners, we have taken the incredibly difficult decision to move EGX: Rezzed to Summer 2020 with date and announcement forthcoming,” ReedPop said in a statement at the time.

“We did everything that we could to try to run the event as planned, but ultimately, maintaining social distancing is neither feasible at, nor in the spirit of, the interactive and community nature of Rezzed. It is the community that makes Rezzed so special and it is our duty to make sure that your safety comes first.”

A week ago, organisers of E3 – the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) – insisted it was continuing to “plan for a safe and successful” show later this year whilst “actively assessing” the coronavirus outbreak. Now E3 2020 has been cancelled, as has EGX Rezzed, GDC, and both Mojang and Electronic Arts have cancelled scheduled live events.

Develop:Brighton 2020, however, is still planning to go ahead in June, as is Gamescom. BAFTA has confirmed it’s revising the format on its upcoming Games Awards in light of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), too.

Bungie, EA, Nintendo and now Rockstar have all implemented homeworking to minimise staff exposure to the virus whilst Pokémon Go developer Niantic has made changes to the game to enable players to continue participating even whilst in self-isolation. The increase in people working from home and/or self-isolating, however, has put a strain on online services like Xbox Live and Nintendo Switch Online.

A number of publishers have teamed up to create GDC Relief Fund to assist indie devs who may have lost money on paying in advance for the now-cancelled GDC.