Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix announce the creation of Eidos-Sherbrooke

Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix have announced the creation of Eidos-Sherbrooke, a new studio based in Quebec, Canada.

The main focus of the new studio will be, according to a press release: “support research and development by exploring, testing and applying new technologies to create the video games of tomorrow.” These interests include cloud computing, real-time geo-morphing, voxel-based raytracing and multi-node game engines. Additionally, the studio has several projects planned with the University of Sherbrooke, notably in research and development.

The studio is due to open this Fall, and is targeting 20 dedicated full-time employees. Eidos-Sherbrooke will start work remotely, with the physical premises planned to open in early 2021. The team is expected to grow to nearly 100 employees within the first five years, including seasoned professionals, veterans of the industry and related fields as well as graduates from Sherbrooke universities, as well as from all of Quebec and Canada and internationally.

“More than two years ago, real reflection began on the new vision for Eidos-Montreal, and the creation of this new regional chapter is closely linked to it. We wanted to continue our controlled growth and keep people and technology at the heart of this vision, explains David Anfossi, Head of Studio at Eidos-Montreal. The opening of this new expert studio will provide tools for content developers to enrich the experience and immersion of players. The proximity to Montreal, renowned universities and the quality of life found in Sherbrooke are criteria that contributed to the final choice. ”

Julien Bouvrais, CTO of Eidos-Montreal will head the new studio.

“Sherbrooke is an innovative city in our image!” said Bouvrais. “It offers all the opportunities to develop professionally and personally, while taking advantage of the technological potential of the city. With the universities of Sherbrooke and Bishop’s offering cutting-edge programs in computer science and programming, the region seems to us a great place for continuing to develop our fields of expertise. “