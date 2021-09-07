Employee survey alleges bullying and gender discrimination at Paradox Interactive

Chris Wallace 15 hours ago Business News, Highlight

An employee survey at Paradox Interactive has alleged that the company has a culture of bullying and gender discrimination, reports Breakit.

The survey, which was conducted in August by Swedish union groups Unionen and Sveriges Ingenjörer, found that 44% of the 133 employees who chose to participate have experienced “mistreatment” at the company. A remarkably high figure, especially considering Paradox’s total headcount of 400 employees in Sweden.

Female employees made up 26% of the survey’s respondents, and their answers were even worse. 69% of female employees said they had experienced abusive treatment, while 33% of male employees said the same.

The survey’s responses also pointed to a “culture of silence” at Paradox, and that almost nobody who experienced abusive treatment feels that the situation was appropriately addressed.

“There is a perception that perpetrators at managerial level are protected by the company,” the union groups concluded.

The report was delivered to Paradox’s HR manager Marina Hedman and then-CEO Ebba Ljungerud last Monday. According to Breakit, staff were informed of the survey results on Wednesday, just hours before the company announced that Ljungerud was stepping down due to “differing views on the company’s strategy.”

Paradox’s new CEO Fredrik Wester told Breakit that there is no connection between the survey results and Ljungerud’s departure, though he did not elaborate on those “different views.”

In response, Paradox will conduct its own internal survey, as it revealed in an email to staff:

“Paradox is now in the process of bringing in an external, neutral company to conduct a thorough review of our processes and a comprehensive employee survey.”

 

