Enter the MCV/DEVELOP Women in Games Awards 2020 today!

We’re incredibly excited to (finally) be launching the Women in Games Awards 2020. Despite the ongoing pandemic, we’re still determined to celebrate the huge contribution of women in the games industry (whether it be in the office or working from home!).

Usually the event takes place in June, but this year we’ve had to move it back to the 25th of November.

Due to the shift in date of this year’s awards, we will be recognising achievements from May 1st 2019 up to the entries launch date of 30th of July 2020, so that’s 15 months of brilliance to pack into those nominations.

So head over to www.womeningamesawards.com to enter either yourself or your colleagues.

We have a fantastic venue booked for the event, and we’re confident that we’ll be able to use it at a suitable capacity. However as we can’t predict the status of the pandemic, or the rules that will be in place, we have also organised a digital alternative, should it prove necessary.

The awards are open to those working in the UK games industry. Please get in touch with our team if you have any queries about the suitability of your nominee and the appropriate category for them.

We’d like to thank our sponsors for this year’s event, without which it would not be possible: Rare, Facebook Gaming, Unity, EA, Creative Assembly, Hangar 13 and OPM Jobs.

AWARD CATEGORIES 2020

Rising Star of the Year – Development

Sponsored by Creative Assembly

This award recognises exceptional new talent in games development and design. This award is for an individual who has been working in games development for less than four years.

Rising Star of the Year – Business

This award recognises a leading up-and-coming talent working in the business/commercial side of the games industry. This award is for an individual who is working in any (non-development) games role and has been in the industry for less than four years.

Creative Impact of the Year

This award recognises creative achievements in games development over the last year – including (but not limited to) art & animation, music & sound design, game & level design, plus writing & narrative design. This award is for an individual who has been working in games development for more than four years.

Technical Impact of the Year

In association with Made with Unity

This award recognises technical achievements in games development over the last 12 months – including (but not limited to) programming, live ops, IT support, appropriate VFX and those working on development tools – both internally or for commercial use. This award is for an individual who has been working in games development for more than four years.

Comms Impact of the Year

This award recognises an individual’s achievements in bringing games to the public over the last year, including those working in marketing, PR, events, esports, influencer and creative agencies, plus any other communications-related roles. Nominees must have been working in the games industry for more than four years.

Businesswoman of the Year

The Businesswoman of the Year award recognises an executive who has had a stellar 12 months in terms of driving a company forward and generating significant revenues. Nominees must have been working in the games industry for more than four years.

Journalist of the Year

Whether you work in print, online, in video, or any other format, if you have something to say and an audience who listens and trusts you then this award recognises your contribution to the industry. This award will highlight an individual who is using their voice to positively build the industry as well as hold it to account when needed. Their work should be inspirational and sometimes ground breaking in its approach, tone and focus.

Career Mentor of the Year

Sponsored by Hangar 13

This award recognises an individual who is dedicated to encouraging and mentoring others in the games industry. Be that internally as part of a studio, working in formal education, or through running events or meetups.

Games Campaigner of the Year

Sponsored by OPM Jobs

This award recognises women working who are actively campaigning for greater diversity in the games industry or who are using games to speak out on broader social issues affecting women. Nominees will successfully occupy the space between the industry and the consumer, influencing the perception of the video games industry by the rest of the world.

Outstanding Contribution

Sponsored by Rare

This award reflects upon the life of someone who has had a lengthy and successful career in the games industry. Winners will have consistently made positive contributions to the games industry, commercially or creatively, while enabling and inspiring others in the industry to succeed.

Attendance is on an invitation-only basis. To register your interest please contact: alex.boucher@biz-media.co.uk