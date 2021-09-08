Enthusiast Gaming acquires Addicting Games

Share Facebook

Enthusiast Gaming has acquired casual game publisher Addicting Games, in a $35 million deal.

That $35 million breaks down into $10 million in cash, $12 million in stocks and deferred payments of $7 million and $3.8 million to be paid on the first and second anniversaries of the closing date.

Founded in 2002, Addicting Games is an online portal that hosts over 1,500 casual titles. Alongside Addicting Games, Enthusiast has acquired a number of other brands including educational site Math Games.

“I’m thrilled to announce the acquisition of Addicting Games, a pioneer in casual gaming with nearly twenty years of experience building a loyal audience of gamers,” said Enthusiast Gaming CEO Adrian Montgomery.

“Addicting Games integrates with existing advertising and subscription revenue streams and unlocks new streams such as in-game purchases, and other affiliate type deals. At the same time, our media platforms and influencers will expand the reach of Addicting Games’ current titles. I look forward to welcoming the Addicting Games team to the Enthusiast Gaming family.”

Addicting Games joins the rest of Enthusiast Gaming’s games portfolio, including the likes of The Escapist, Destructoid and Pocket Gamer.