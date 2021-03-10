Epic Games acquires Capturing Reality

Share Facebook

Epic Games has acquired another studio this week, picking up Capturing Reality – the creator of RealityCapture, a photogrammetric software for 3D scans.

Starting yesterday with the announcement of the acquisition, Capturing Reality is reducing prices for all new and existing customers.

Capturing Reality’s photogrammetry software will be integrated into the Unreal Engine ecosystem – though it will remain available for those who do not use the engine.

“RealityCapture is the clear market leader in photogrammetry and has been integral to the creation of Quixel Megascans since its inception. We are beyond excited to welcome Capturing Reality to our team, and to accelerate our shared vision to enable anyone to scan the world,” said Teddy Bergsman, Senior Director, Quixel at Epic Games.

“Our mission at Capturing Reality is to give our customers the most powerful and easy-to-use photogrammetry solution on the market, so they have the freedom to focus on their business,” said Capturing Reality Co-founder Michal Jancosek, PhD. “Epic is clearly aligned with this mission, and has a proven track record of taking existing technologies and making them more accessible to developers across industries. We look forward to partnering with their team to accelerate adoption of our technology and moving the photogrammetry industry forward together,” concluded Martin Bujnak, PhD., co-founder of Capturing Reality.

This is the second acquisition Epic has made in the space of a week – having just announced that it was acquiring Tonic Games Group – which includes Fall Guys creator Mediatonic.