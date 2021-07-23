Epic Games acquires Sketchfab

Share Facebook

Epic Games has announced that it has acquired the 3D marketplace Sketchfab.

By acquiring Sketchfab, Epic Games will be able to make 3D, AR and VR content more accessible to creators.

Epic Games will also ensure that Sketchfab will continue to operate as an independently branded service, and that it will remain compatible with compatible with all platforms that it currently supports – including other engines like Unity.

Additionally, Epic will be reducing Sketchfab’s store fees to 12%.

“The Sketchfab team has done an incredible job opening up the world of 3D content on the web and enabling anyone to edit and publish content online,” said Marc Petit, VP and General Manager of Unreal Engine. “As the adoption of real-time 3D technology continues to grow, demand for web-based solutions will only increase. We are excited to work together with the Sketchfab team to empower even more creators.”

“We built Sketchfab with a mission to empower a new era of creativity and provide a service for creators to showcase their work online and make 3D content accessible,” said Alban Denoyel, CEO and co-founder of Sketchfab. “Joining Epic will enable us to accelerate the development of Sketchfab and our powerful online toolset, all while providing an even greater experience for creators. We are proud to work alongside Epic to build the Metaverse and enable creators to take their work even further.”