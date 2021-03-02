Epic Games acquires Tonic Games Group

Share Facebook

Epic Games has announced that it has acquired Tonic Games Group – the developer/publisher group that consists of development studios Mediatonic and Fortitude, alongside publisher Irregular Corporation.

Our Crown Rank just went WAY up. Tonic Games Group, the makers of @FallGuysGame are joining the Epic Games Family! Together with @mediatonic we will continue to invest in Fall Guys… and the metaverse. https://t.co/hsqNttcvh1 — Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) March 2, 2021

“At Tonic Games Group we often say that ‘everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them,” said Dave Bailey, Tonic Games Group Co-Founder and CEO. “With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us. They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces with their team.”

The companies did not share further details about the deal, but noted that Mediatonic’s enormously successful Fall Guys will not change for existing players. The game is currently available for Playstation 4 and PC, and is coming soon to Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch.

According to Mediatonic, joining forces with Epic Games will allow it to accelerate its plans for Fall Guys, and build upon the success of their breakout hit.

“It’s no secret that Epic is invested in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal” added Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who know how to build powerful games, content and experiences.”

The Tonic Games group was launched in June last year. We caught up with David Bailey at the time, just before the astronomically successful launch of Fall Guys.

We also had the opportunity to talk with Jeff Tanton, creative director at Mediatonic, who ran us through the development of the company’s biggest title to date, and the role PS Plus played in the game’s success.