Epic Games and Apple’s legal battle may have “significant and serious ramifications for Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft”

Epic Games’ ongoing lawsuit against Apple may have some “serious ramifications” for the rest of the games industry, according to the judge overseeing the case.

In new court documents, shared by The Verge, Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers said that Epic’s complaints about Apple’s 30 per cent revenue share is no different than the “walled gardens” of Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo’s online stores.

“Indeed, Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft all operate similar walled gardens or closed platform models as Apple, whereby the hardware, operating system, digital marketplace, and IAPs are all exclusive to the platform owner,” the judge said. “A final decision should be better informed regarding the impact of the walled garden model given the potential for significant and serious ramifications for Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft and their video game platforms.

“Epic Games’ avers that the iOS platform is unique from other gaming devices. Specifically, Epic Games argues that gaming consoles and computers require electrical outlets and separate screens and thus lack capacity for mobile play, which demands portable, battery operated, and cellularly connected devices with built-in screens.

“Yet, Epic Games repeatedly ignored discussion of gaming laptops, tablets, and the Nintendo Switch, all of which can be played in a mobile fashion. These devices could have significant overlap with the iOS platform in terms of the ultimate consumer.

“Again, however, at this stage, the record does not contain sufficient information to determine whether such other devices are economic substitutes or are merely complimentary to iOS devices.”

This is just the latest development in the seemingly endless legal battle between the two companies, which began when Epic attempted to circumvent giving Apple a 30 per cent revenue cut, leading to Apple removing Fortnite from the App Store.